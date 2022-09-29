Price Alert: Shares of SilverBow (SBOW) Trade 11.25% Higher at Midday September 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SBOW - Market Data & News Trade

Today SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE: SBOW) is trading 11.25% higher.

The latest price, as of 19:00:00 est, was $0.00. SilverBow has climbed $2.77 in trading today.

0 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, SilverBow has moved YTD 25.86%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-11-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on SilverBow visit the company profile.

About SilverBow Resources Inc

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. With over 30 years of history operating in South Texas, the Company possesses a significant understanding of regional reservoirs which it leverages to assemble high quality drilling inventory while continuously enhancing its operations to maximize returns on capital invested.

