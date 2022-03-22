Price Alert: Shares of Silverback (SBTX) Trade 3.68% Lower at Midday March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SBTX - Market Data & News Trade

Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SBTX) shares lost 3.68%, or $0.155 per share, as on 12:19:58 est today. Opening the day at $4.20, 114,317 shares of Silverback exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $4.23 and $4.00.

Already the company has a YTD change of 36.79%.

Silverback is set to release earnings on 2022-03-28.

About Silverback Therapeutics Inc

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company discovers and develops novel and proprietary ImmunoTAC technology, which is designed to create potent therapeutic molecules that can be systemically administered to patients. Silverback Therapeutics serves customers worldwide.

