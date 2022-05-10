Price Alert: Shares of Sify (SIFY) Trade 2.61% Lower at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIFY - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sify Technologies Limited - ADR (NASDAQ: SIFY) is trading 2.61% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:07:03 est, was $2.03. Sify has fallen $0.055 over the previous day’s close.

57,623 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Sify has a YTD change of 34.67%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-22.

About Sify Technologies Limited - ADR

Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of the company's solutions portfolio, Sify is focused on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid, and small-sized businesses.

