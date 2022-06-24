Price Alert: Shares of Siebert (SIEB) Trade 5.91% Higher at Midday June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIEB - Market Data & News Trade

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) has gained $0.081 (5.91%) and is currently sitting at $1.45, as of 11:56:51 est on June 24.

22,958 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 2.84% over the last 5 days and shares fell 17.47% over the last 30 days.

Siebert is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Siebert visit the company profile.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert Financial Corp. is a holding company that conducts its retail brokerage business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc., which became a member of the New York Stock Exchange in 1967 when Ms. Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms. Siebert conducts its investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Siebert AdvisorNXT, Inc., a registered investment advisor, and its insurance business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., a licensed insurance agency.

