Price Alert: Shares of SG Blocks (SGBX) Trade 4.57% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGBX - Market Data & News Trade

Today SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ: SGBX) is trading 4.57% up.

The latest price, as of 12:07:23 est, was $1.72. SG Blocks has risen $0.075 in trading today.

21,097 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, SG Blocks has moved YTD 12.77%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-31.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on SG Blocks visit the company profile.

About SG Blocks Inc

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built steel modules for safe and sustainable construction. The Company offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel™, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, which is then customized to client specifications.

To get more information on SG Blocks Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: SG Blocks Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles