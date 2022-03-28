Price Alert: Shares of Sesen Bio (SESN) Trade 5.19% Lower at Midday March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SESN - Market Data & News Trade

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) has dropped $0.0361 (5.19%) and is currently sitting at $0.66, as of 12:15:56 est on March 28.

1,461,296 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 5.16% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 10.79% over the last 30 days.

Sesen Bio is set to release earnings on 2022-05-09.

About Sesen Bio Inc.

Sesen Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical company advancing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company's lead program, Vicineum™, also known as VB4-845, is currently in the follow-up stage of a Phase 3 registration trial for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). In December 2020, the Company completed the BLA submission for Vicineum to the FDA. Sesen Bio retains worldwide rights to Vicineum with the exception of Greater China and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), for which the Company has partnered with Qilu Pharmaceutical and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, respectively, for commercialization. Vicineum is a locally administered targeted fusion protein composed of an anti-EpCAM antibody fragment tethered to a truncated form of Pseudomonas Exotoxin A for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC.

