Price Alert: Shares of ServiceSource (SREV) Trade 2.36% Higher at Midday March 18

ServiceSource International Inc (NASDAQ: SREV) has risen $0.03 (2.36%) and sits at $1.30, as of 12:15:16 est on March 18.

34,244 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 2.31% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 10.43% over the last 30 days.

ServiceSource expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About ServiceSource International Inc

ServiceSource International, Inc. is a global outsourced go-to-market services provider that accelerates B2B digital sales and customer success transformation. Its expert sales professionals, data-powered insights and proven methodologies scale and reimagine customer journey experiences (CJX™) into profitable business outcomes. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually, conducting commerce in 45 languages and 178 countries.

