Price Alert: Shares of Service Properties (SVC) Trade 5.10% Higher at Midday May 13

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares climbed 5.10%, or $0.305 per share, as on 12:07:11 est today. Since opening at $6.17, 759,817 shares of Service Properties have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $6.30 and $6.05.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 31.81%.

Service Properties expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC's properties are operated by third parties pursuant to management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

