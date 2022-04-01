Price Alert: Shares of Sequans Communications S.A (SQNS) Trade 4.61% Lower at Midday April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SQNS - Market Data & News Trade

Sequans Communications S.A - ADR (NYSE: SQNS) has fallen $0.14 (4.61%) and sits at $2.90, as of 12:15:23 est on April 1.

145,824 shares have traded hands.

The Company is down 5.59% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 17.62% over the last 30 days.

Sequans Communications S.A anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Sequans Communications S.A - ADR

Sequans Communications S.A. is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

