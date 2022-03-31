Price Alert: Shares of SEMrush (SEMR) Trade 2.66% Lower at Midday March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SEMR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: SEMR) moved 2.66% Thursday.

As of 12:15:59 est, SEMrush sits at $11.77 and has moved $0.32 so far today.

SEMrush has moved 19.38% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 42.35% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About SEMrush Holdings Inc - Class A

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.

