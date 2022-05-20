Price Alert: Shares of Semileds (LEDS) Trade 7.84% Lower at Midday May 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LEDS - Market Data & News Trade

Semileds Corp (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares lost 7.84%, or $0.2 per share, as on 11:49:16 est today. Since opening the day at $2.57, 5,965 shares of Semileds have traded hands and the stock has traded between $2.57 and $2.31.

This year the company is down 44.81%.

Semileds expects its next earnings on 2022-07-06.

About Semileds Corp

SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

