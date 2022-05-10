Price Alert: Shares of Selective Insurance (SIGI) Trade 2.76% Lower at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SIGI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) are down 2.76% Tuesday.

As of 12:12:08 est, Selective Insurance is currently sitting at $78.06 and has moved $2.2 per share in trading so far.

Selective Insurance has moved 8.78% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 2.25% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated 'A' (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named as one of 'America's Best Mid-Size Employers' in 2019 by Forbes Magazine.

