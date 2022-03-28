Price Alert: Shares of Seelos (SEEL) Trade 5.35% Lower at Midday March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SEEL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) lost 5.35% Monday.

As of 12:15:53 est, Seelos sits at $0.84 and has fallen $0.0475 per share in trading so far.

Seelos has moved 16.18% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 45.49% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-22.

About Seelos Therapeutics Inc

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

