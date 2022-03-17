Price Alert: Shares of Seabridge Gold, (SA) Trade 3.81% Higher at Midday March 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SA - Market Data & News Trade

Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE: SA) has risen $0.69 (3.81%) and is currently sitting at $18.81, as of 12:13:42 est on March 17.

206,495 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 3.42% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 10.84% over the last 30 days.

Seabridge Gold, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-03-24.

About Seabridge Gold, Inc.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's principal assets are the KSM Project and Iskut Project located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories and Snowstorm in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit Seabridge's website at http://www.seabridgegold.net/resources.php.

