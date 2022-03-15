Price Alert: Shares of scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Trade 6.20% Higher at Midday March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCPH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) rose 6.20% Tuesday.

As of 11:56:50 est, scPharmaceuticals is currently sitting at $4.80 and has climbed $0.28 per share.

scPharmaceuticals has moved 5.48% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 7.17% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-22.

About scPharmaceuticals Inc

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company's lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

