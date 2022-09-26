Price Alert: Shares of Scholastic (SCHL) Trade 17.17% Lower at Midday September 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCHL - Market Data & News Trade

Scholastic Corp. (NASDAQ: SCHL) has dropped $6.925 (17.17%) and is currently sitting at $0.00, as of 19:00:00 est on September 26.

0 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 20.89% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 28.42% over the last 30 days.

Scholastic is set to release earnings on 2022-12-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Scholastic visit the company profile.

About Scholastic Corp.

For 100 years, Scholastic Corporation has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online.

To get more information on Scholastic Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Scholastic Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Fix from Equities News to receive the best stories to your inbox.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bond Yields Have Risen Well Above Stock Dividend Yields. Are They a Buy? We're at the Tail End of a Classic Video Game Stock Bust Is Gold Really the Right Place for Your Money? How Companies Can Succeed in AI Winter: Jeff Kagan