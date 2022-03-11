Price Alert: Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, (SCHN) Trade 3.45% Higher at Midday March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCHN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: SCHN) climbed 3.45% Friday.

As of 12:16:18 est, Schnitzer Steel Industries, sits at $50.49 and has moved $1.69 per share.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, has moved 20.80% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 5.11% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-06.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. - Class A

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Western Canada. Schnitzer has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company's integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive approximately 5 million annual retail visits. The Company's steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

