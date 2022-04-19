Price Alert: Shares of Sanfilippo (John B.) & Son, (JBSS) Trade 1.03% Higher at Midday April 19

Shares of Sanfilippo (John B.) & Son, Inc (NASDAQ: JBSS) are up 1.03% Tuesday.

As of 12:03:48 est, Sanfilippo (John B.) & Son, sits at $85.33 and has climbed $0.87 per share in trading so far.

Sanfilippo (John B.) & Son, has moved 2.06% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 6.65% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Sanfilippo (John B.) & Son, Inc

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Sunshine Country® brand names.

