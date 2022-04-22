Price Alert: Shares of Salisbury, (SAL) Trade 1.03% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAL - Market Data & News Trade

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL) has dropped $0.5571 (1.03%) and sits at $53.60, as of 11:51:07 est on April 22.

1,914 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 0.65% over the last 5 days and shares fell 3.29% over the last 30 days.

Salisbury, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through a network of 14 full service branches in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Berkshire County, Massachusetts; and Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services.

