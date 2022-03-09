Price Alert: Shares of Saia (SAIA) Trade 5.91% Higher at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAIA - Market Data & News Trade

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) has climbed $14.915 (5.91%) and is currently sitting at $267.60, as of 12:13:34 est on March 9.

91,762 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 10.95% over the last 5 days and shares lost 11.13% over the last 30 days.

Saia expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 169 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

