Price Alert: Shares of Sage (SAGE) Trade 2.74% Lower at Midday April 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAGE - Market Data & News Trade

Today Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) is trading 2.74% down.

The latest price, as of 12:16:00 est, was $35.41. Sage dropped $1 so far today.

184,671 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Sage has a YTD change of 14.29%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sage visit the company profile.

About Sage Therapeutics Inc

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. The Company is pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and its depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Its mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner.

To get more information on Sage Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Sage Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement