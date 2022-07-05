Price Alert: Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, (SFE) Trade 5.67% Lower at Midday July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SFE - Market Data & News Trade

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE) has lost $0.22 (5.67%) and is currently sitting at $3.66, as of 10:10:39 est on July 5.

785 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 2.37% over the last 5 days and shares lost 5.60% over the last 30 days.

Safeguard Scientifics, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Safeguard Scientifics, visit the company profile.

About Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value.

To get more information on Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles