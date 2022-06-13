Price Alert: Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Trade 5.26% Lower at Midday June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SBRA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) fell 5.26% Monday.

As of 12:11:06 est, Sabra Healthcare REIT sits at $13.56 and has moved $0.75 per share.

Sabra Healthcare REIT has moved 11.58% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 10.34% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a 'REIT') that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

