Price Alert: Shares of Ryder System, (R) Trade 2.71% Lower at Midday April 7

Today Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is trading 2.71% down.

The latest price, as of 12:15:23 est, was $63.63. Ryder System, has fallen $1.77 so far today.

305,634 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Ryder System, has moved YTD 20.02%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ryder System, visit the company profile.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce.

