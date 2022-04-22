Price Alert: Shares of RPM, (RPM) Trade 1.02% Lower at Midday April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RPM - Market Data & News Trade

Today RPM International, Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is trading 1.02% down.

The latest price, as of 12:14:40 est, was $86.31. RPM, has moved $0.89 so far today.

185,867 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, RPM, has a YTD change of 12.65%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About RPM International, Inc.

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM's brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide.

