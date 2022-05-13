Price Alert: Shares of Rogers (ROG) Trade 3.78% Lower at Midday May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ROG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Rogers Corp. (NYSE: ROG) moved 3.78% Friday.

As of 12:06:30 est, Rogers sits at $260.41 and has fallen $10.26 per share.

Rogers has moved 0.23% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 0.52% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Rogers Corp.

Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company's growth drivers -- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

