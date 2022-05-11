Price Alert: Shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Trade 3.42% Higher at Midday May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RBA - Market Data & News Trade

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE: RBA) has gained $1.955 (3.42%) and sits at $58.91, as of 12:08:22 est on May 11.

261,023 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 7.11% over the last 5 days and shares fell 1.82% over the last 30 days.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ritchie Bros Auctioneers visit the company profile.

About Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. is a global asset management and disposition company, oQering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer o ers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certi cation; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace o ering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty o ering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also o ers sector-speciGc solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment Snancing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services.

To get more information on Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering