Price Alert: Shares of Rimini Street (RMNI) Trade 3.01% Higher at Midday April 25

Today Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) is trading 3.01% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:19:39 est, was $5.79. Rimini Street has risen $0.17 over the previous day’s close.

93,206 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Rimini Street has a YTD change of 5.36%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider.

