Price Alert: Shares of RiceBran (RIBT) Trade 7.51% Lower at Midday June 14

Today RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) is trading 7.51% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:09:34 est, was $0.74. RiceBran dropped $0.0601 in trading today.

1,454,560 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, RiceBran has a YTD change of 129.23%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran as well as a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products. The target markets for its products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. Its highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products derived from rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, are produced utilizing our proprietary stabilization technology.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

