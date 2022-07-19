Price Alert: Shares of Ribbon Communications - New (RBBN) Trade 5.57% Higher at Midday July 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RBBN - Market Data & News Trade

Ribbon Communications Inc - New (NASDAQ: RBBN) has risen $0.175 (5.57%) and is currently sitting at $3.31, as of 12:04:45 est on July 19.

46,775 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 4.67% over the last 5 days and shares gained 13.36% over the last 30 days.

Ribbon Communications - New expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Ribbon Communications Inc - New

Ribbon Communications delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. The Company engages deeply with its customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. The Company's innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G.

