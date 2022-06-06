Price Alert: Shares of Rhythm (RYTM) Trade 5.78% Lower at Midday June 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RYTM - Market Data & News Trade

Today Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) is trading 5.78% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:09:49 est, was $3.47. Rhythm has moved $0.215 so far today.

494,059 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Rhythm has moved YTD 62.73%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with rare genetic diseases of obesity. Early-onset severe obesity may result from genetic variants within the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, a key hypothalamic pathway that regulates hunger, caloric intake, and energy expenditure, consequently affecting body weight. Rhythm is developing setmelanotide for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity that arise due to an impaired pathway, as setmelanotide has shown the potential to restore impaired pathway function.

