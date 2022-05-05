Price Alert: Shares of REX American (REX) Trade 5.03% Lower at Midday May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REX - Market Data & News Trade

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE: REX) has fallen $4.495 (5.03%) and is currently sitting at $85.44, as of 12:15:00 est on May 5.

9,042 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 5.60% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 8.68% over the last 30 days.

REX American expects its next earnings on 2022-05-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on REX American visit the company profile.

About REX American Resources Corp

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 605 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve month period ended October 31, 2020. REX's effective ownership of the trailing twelve month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended October 31, 2020) by the ethanol production facilities in which it currently has ownership interests was approximately 220 million gallons.

