Price Alert: Shares of Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Trade 2.63% Higher at Midday April 20

Today Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) is trading 2.63% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:15:37 est, was $1.16. Rewalk Robotics has climbed $0.03 over the previous day’s close.

134,066 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Rewalk Robotics has moved YTD 7.32%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Rewalk Robotics Ltd

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the United States, Israel and Germany.

