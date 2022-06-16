Price Alert: Shares of REV (REVG) Trade 9.59% Lower at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REVG - Market Data & News Trade

REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) has lost $1.07 (9.59%) and is currently sitting at $10.03, as of 12:11:43 est on June 16.

209,073 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 3.71% over the last 5 days and shares lost 7.84% over the last 30 days.

REV anticipates its next earnings on 2022-09-07.

About REV Group Inc

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It serves a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. It provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Its diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of its brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years.

