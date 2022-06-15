Price Alert: Shares of Research Frontiers (REFR) Trade 6.67% Lower at Midday June 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REFR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Research Frontiers Inc. (NASDAQ: REFR) moved 6.67% Wednesday.

As of 12:08:06 est, Research Frontiers sits at $1.54 and dropped $0.11 per share.

Research Frontiers has moved 1.20% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 4.07% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Research Frontiers Inc.

Research Frontiers is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers' smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings.

