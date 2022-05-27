Price Alert: Shares of Repligen (RGEN) Trade 5.53% Higher at Midday May 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RGEN - Market Data & News Trade

Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares climbed 5.53%, or $8.8 per share, as on 12:07:44 est today. After Opening the Day at $159.47, 195,663 shares of Repligen exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $170.00 and $159.43.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 39.90%.

Repligen expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Repligen Corp.

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Its primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Its corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of its manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. it has sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

