Price Alert: Shares of Repligen (RGEN) Trade 2.58% Lower at Midday April 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RGEN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ: RGEN) is trading 2.58% down.

The latest price, as of 12:13:53 est, was $165.73. Repligen has fallen $4.38 over the previous day’s close.

283,754 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Repligen has a YTD change of 35.82%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Repligen visit the company profile.

About Repligen Corp.

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Its primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Its corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of its manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. it has sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

To get more information on Repligen Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Repligen Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

What’s Next for AT&T After Spinning Off WarnerMedia? Jeff Kagan Genfit Updates Market on Clinical Progress; Phase 3 on Track for Chronic Liver Disease (PBC) Selecta Biosciences Raises $39 Million in Stock + Warrants Deal Trevi Therapeutics Raises $55 Million in Private Placement