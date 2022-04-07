Price Alert: Shares of Rent-a-Center (RCII) Trade 5.06% Lower at Midday April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RCII - Market Data & News Trade

Rent-a-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) shares are down 5.06%, or $1.23 per share, as on 12:16:51 est today. Since opening at $24.19, 364,205 shares of Rent-a-Center exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $24.40 and $22.92.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 48.73%.

Rent-a-Center expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Rent-a-Center visit the company profile.

About Rent-a-Center Inc.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling its partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing its differentiated offering. The Rent-A-Center Business and Mexico segments provide lease-to-own options on products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 1,950 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com.The Franchising segment is a national franchiser of approximately 460 franchise locations. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

To get more information on Rent-a-Center Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Rent-a-Center Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles