Price Alert: Shares of Reneo (RPHM) Trade 4.38% Lower at Midday April 21

Today Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RPHM) is trading 4.38% down.

The latest price, as of 11:48:44 est, was $2.40. Reneo dropped $0.11 in trading today.

13,556 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Reneo has a YTD change of 70.64%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc

Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

