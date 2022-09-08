Price Alert: Shares of Regeneron, (REGN) Trade 17.65% Higher at Midday September 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REGN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) are up 17.65% Thursday.

As of 12:10:58 est, Regeneron, sits at $701.90 and has risen $105.27 per share in trading so far.

Regeneron, has moved 5.42% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 5.55% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-11-03.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, its unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in its laboratories. Its medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

