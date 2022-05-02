Price Alert: Shares of Regency Centers (REG) Trade 2.80% Lower at Midday May 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange REG - Market Data & News Trade

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) shares are down 2.80%, or $1.93 per share, as on 12:18:14 est today. Since opening at $69.08, 337,448 shares of Regency Centers have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $69.35 and $66.74.

So far this year the company is down 7.79%.

Regency Centers anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Regency Centers visit the company profile.

About Regency Centers Corporation

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent, infill suburban trade areas. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

