Price Alert: Shares of Rapid7 (RPD) Trade 1.70% Lower at Midday April 21

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) has dropped $1.88 (1.70%) and is currently sitting at $109.19, as of 12:18:11 est on April 21.

136,328 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 5.08% over the last 5 days and shares gained 4.07% over the last 30 days.

Rapid7 is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Rapid7 visit the company profile.

About Rapid7 Inc

Rapid7 is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through its Insight Platform. Rapid7's solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,700 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations.

