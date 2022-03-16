Price Alert: Shares of Ranpak (PACK) Trade 5.15% Higher at Midday March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PACK - Market Data & News Trade

Today Ranpak Holdings Corp - Class A (NYSE: PACK) is trading 5.15% up.

The latest price, as of 12:06:54 est, was $21.94. Ranpak has risen $1.08 over the previous day’s close.

108,881 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Ranpak has a YTD change of 44.15%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Ranpak Holdings Corp - Class A

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 600 employees.

