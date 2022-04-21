Price Alert: Shares of Radius Health (RDUS) Trade 3.95% Lower at Midday April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RDUS - Market Data & News Trade

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) shares lost 3.95%, or $0.305 per share, as on 12:16:16 est today. After Opening the Day at $7.80, 95,943 shares of Radius Health have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $7.90 and $7.41.

Already this year the company is up 11.71%.

Radius Health anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-06.

About Radius Health Inc.

Radius Health Inc. is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine and other therapeutics. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple endocrine and metabolic orphan diseases, initially targeting Prader-Willi syndrome.

