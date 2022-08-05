Price Alert: Shares of Ra Medical Systems (RMED) Trade 8.63% Higher at Midday August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RMED - Market Data & News

Shares of Ra Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) rose 8.63% Friday.

As of 12:06:21 est, Ra Medical Systems is currently sitting at $0.18 and has risen $0.0145 per share in trading so far.

Ra Medical Systems has moved 55.68% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 87.78% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Ra Medical Systems Inc

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017, the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical's core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

