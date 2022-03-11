Price Alert: Shares of R1 RCM (RCM) Trade 5.40% Lower at Midday March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RCM - Market Data & News Trade

Today R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ: RCM) is trading 5.40% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:14:01 est, was $24.77. R1 RCM has moved $1.41 over the previous day’s close.

361,728 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, R1 RCM has a YTD change of 2.35%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About R1 RCM Inc

R1 RCM Inc. is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1's proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience.

