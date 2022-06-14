Price Alert: Shares of Quicklogic (QUIK) Trade 5.67% Higher at Midday June 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange QUIK - Market Data & News Trade

Quicklogic Corp (NASDAQ: QUIK) has climbed $0.39 (5.67%) and sits at $7.27, as of 12:09:29 est on June 14.

66,601 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company fell 9.23% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 21.34% over the last 30 days.

Quicklogic expects its next earnings on 2022-08-16.

About Quicklogic Corp

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT.

