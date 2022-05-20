Price Alert: Shares of Quantum (QMCO) Trade 5.28% Lower at Midday May 20

Today Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) is trading 5.28% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:08:14 est, was $1.72. Quantum has moved $0.095 so far today.

106,315 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Quantum has moved YTD 67.39%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-08.

About Quantum Corp

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content - and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum.

