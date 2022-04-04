Price Alert: Shares of Pzena (PZN) Trade 3.73% Lower at Midday April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PZN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Pzena Investment Management Inc - Class A (NYSE: PZN) are down 3.73% Monday.

As of 12:11:50 est, Pzena is currently sitting at $7.84 and has fallen $0.305 per share.

Pzena has moved 2.97% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 9.16% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-19.

About Pzena Investment Management Inc - Class A

Pzena Investment Management, LLC, the firm's operating company, is a value-oriented investment management firm. Founded in 1995, Pzena Investment Management has built a diverse, global client base.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

