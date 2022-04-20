Price Alert: Shares of Pyrogenesis Canada (PYR) Trade 12.63% Higher at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PYR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Pyrogenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ: PYR) is trading 12.63% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:12:26 est, was $2.10. Pyrogenesis Canada has climbed $0.235 over the previous day’s close.

37,308 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Pyrogenesis Canada has moved YTD 29.81%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Pyrogenesis Canada Inc

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company's core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified.

